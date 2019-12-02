Quinnipiac squares up against FDU

Quinnipiac (2-3) vs. Fairleigh Dickinson (1-5)

Rothman Center, Teaneck, New Jersey; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Quinnipiac and Fairleigh Dickinson look to bounce back from losses. Both teams are coming off of tough losses in their last game. Fairleigh Dickinson lost 91-66 on the road to Notre Dame on Tuesday, while Quinnipiac fell 97-80 at home to Sacred Heart on Nov. 11.

FAB FRESHMEN: Fairleigh Dickinson’s Elyjah Williams, Kaleb Bishop and Brandon Rush have combined to account for 51 percent of the team’s scoring this season, including 52 percent of all Knights points over the last five games.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Rich Kelly has directly created 44 percent of all Quinnipiac field goals over the last three games. The junior guard has 16 field goals and 18 assists in those games.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Bobcats have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Knights. Fairleigh Dickinson has 28 assists on 75 field goals (37.3 percent) across its past three outings while Quinnipiac has assists on 53 of 77 field goals (68.8 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Quinnipiac as a team has made 10 3-pointers per game this season, which is tops among MAAC teams.