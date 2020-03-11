Quinnipiac, Monmouth meet in MAAC quarters

No. 5 seed Quinnipiac (15-15, 10-10) vs. No. 4 seed Monmouth (18-13, 12-8)

Metro Atlantic Conference Tourney Quarterfinals, Boardwalk Hall, Atlantic City, New Jersey; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: A spot in the MAAC semifinals is on the line as Quinnipiac and Monmouth prepare to meet. The teams split the regular season series at one win apiece. The teams last met on Feb. 23, when the Hawks outshot Quinnipiac 49.2 percent to 42.9 percent and had nine fewer turnovers on the way to an 89-78 victory.

Article continues below ...

TEAM LEADERS: The Bobcats have been led by Rich Kelly and Kevin Marfo. Kelly is averaging 16.7 points and 4.5 assists while Marfo is putting up 10.2 points and 13.3 rebounds per game. The Hawks have been anchored by Ray Salnave and Deion Hammond, who are averaging 14.5 and 16.3 per game, respectively.

KEY CONTRIBUTIONS: Kelly has either made or assisted on 45 percent of all Quinnipiac field goals over the last five games. The junior guard has accounted for 35 field goals and 20 assists in those games.

SIGNIFICANCE OF 75: Quinnipiac is 0-9 when opposing teams score 75 or more points. Monmouth is a perfect 9-0 when its offense scores at least 75 points. The Hawks have averaged 75.4 points per game over their last five.

UNBEATEN WHEN: The Hawks are 9-0 when they score at least 75 points and 9-13 when they fall shy of that total. The Bobcats are 9-0 when they hold opponents to 64 points or fewer and 6-15 when opponents exceed 64 points.

DID YOU KNOW: The Monmouth defense has forced opponents into turnovers on an impressive 22.7 percent of all possessions, which is the 29th-highest rate in the country. Quinnipiac has turned the ball over on 20.2 percent of its possessions (ranked 260th among Division I teams).