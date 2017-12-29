Quinnipiac holds off Monmouth, 78-76 to take MAAC opener (Dec 28, 2017)
HAMDEN, Conn. (AP) Cameron Young scored 20 points, Jacob Rigoni added another 18 and Quinnipiac opened the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference season by holding off Monmouth for a 78-76 win on Thursday night.
Seven of the Bobcats’ first 13 games have been decided by two points or less.
The game was a tight battle all the way, with neither team taking more than a single-digit lead. Rigoni hit three 3-pointers in the final 10 minutes of the game to put Quinnipiac in front, including back-to-back 3s to stake the Bobcats (4-9, 1-0) to a 61-57 advantage.
Rigoni finished hitting 6 of 7 from behind the arc. Andrew Robinson and Abdulai Bundu each added 11 points and Rich Kelly dished 11 assists.
Micah Seaborn had 14 points to lead Monmouth (4-9, 0-1). Austin Tilghman and Deion Hammond each added 13 points and Louie Pillari missed a 3-point attempt at the buzzer.