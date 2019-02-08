Queen’s 3 caps NM State’s rally over Bakersfield in OT

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (AP) — Trevelin Queen beat the overtime buzzer with a 3-pointer and New Mexico State rallied from a 10-point second-half deficit to defeat Cal State Bakersfield 71-70 on Thursday night.

The game was tied at 68 with 21 seconds left in overtime before CSUB worked the last few seconds they had on the shot clock and Jarkel Joiner hit an 18-foot jumper for a 70-68 lead with eight seconds remaining. New Mexico State quickly inbounded and got the ball to Terrell Brown who flipped it to Queen for the buzzer-beater from the right side of the arc.

Seven players scored between seven and 13 points for New Mexico State (19-4, 8-1 Western Athletic). Queen and Brown led the Aggies with 13 points apiece.

Joiner scored a game-high 25 points with seven rebounds for the Roadrunners (15-8, 6-3) and Justin Edler-Davis added 16 points.

A pullup 3-pointer by Joiner gave CSUB a 10-point lead, 59-49 with 2:46 remaining. New Mexico State cut it to six with 44 seconds left then their fullcourt press forced turnovers on CSUB’s next three possessions. The Aggies eventually tied it on a steal and fastbreak dunk by Brown and the game went to overtime tied at 62.