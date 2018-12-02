Pyle has 18 points, 11 boards, Western Illinois wins 70-63

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (AP) — Ben Pyle had 18 points to go with 11 rebounds as Western Illinois held on to beat Southeast Missouri State 70-63 on Saturday night.

Western Illinois jumped out to an early lead before the Redhawks charged back to tie it 27-27 at the half. Ledarrius Brewer drilled a 3 to give Southeast Missouri its first lead in the second half, 37-34 with 16:21 left. The Redhawks stayed out front until Jeremiah Usiosefe nailed a 3 and Pyle hit back-to-back treys for a 52-45 lead at the 9:25 mark. Pyle sank his fourth 3 of the game for a 55-48 lead with 6:34 remaining as the Leathernecks held SE Missouri off in the final minutes.

Isaac Johnson also totaled 18 points with seven rebounds and Kobe Webster added 16 points for the Leathernecks (4-4).

Skyler Hogan had 18 points and Sage Tolbert added 11 with 10 rebounds for the Redhawks (4-4).