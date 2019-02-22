Pusica scores 19, Northeastern pulls away from James Madison

BOSTON (AP) — Vasa Pusica scored 19 points with seven assists and Northeastern (17-10, 11-4 Colonial Athletic Association) pulled away from James Madison 76-60 Thursday night, making nine of their last 11 shots from the floor.

Anthony Green scored 17 points on 7 of 8 shooting and grabbed 11 rebounds for the Huskies, while Tomas Murphy chipped in 12 points. Northeastern shot at a 63-percent clip in the second half and sinking five of its seven 3-pointers and remains in second place in the CAA.

Northeastern held a 37-36 lead with 16 minutes remaining when Green threw down a dunk, igniting a 10-2 run. The Huskies reeled off another 10-2 run — featuring seven points from Pusica — that built a 20-point lead with just under five minutes remaining.

Deshon Parker led James Madison (12-16, 5-10) with 17 points, Matt Lewis added 15 and Stuckey Mosley 10.