Purdue goes up against Marquette
Purdue (1-1) vs. Marquette (1-0)
Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Purdue visits Marquette in an early season matchup.
Article continues below ...
STEPPING UP: .JUMPING FOR JAHAAD: Jahaad Proctor has connected on 40 percent of the five 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also made 57.1 percent of his foul shots this season.
DID YOU KNOW: Each of these teams posted winning records against non-conference competition last season. Purdue went 10-5 against programs outside its conference, while Marquette went 11-3 in such games.