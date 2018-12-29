Purdue Fort Wayne-North Dakota postponed until Saturday

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (AP) — The Summit League opener between Purdue Fort Wayne and North Dakota scheduled for Friday night was postponed due to inclement weather and hazardous travel conditions.

The contest, which will be North Dakota’s first conference game as a member of the Summit League, has been rescheduled for Saturday at noon. The Fighting Hawks, who moved to Division I in 2008, were members of the Great West Conference before joining the Big Sky in 2012.