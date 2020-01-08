Purdue faces tough test vs No. 19 Michigan

Purdue (9-6, 2-2) vs. No. 19 Michigan (10-4, 1-2)

Crisler Center, Ann Arbor, Michigan; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 19 Michigan presents a tough challenge for Purdue. Purdue has won two of its three games against ranked teams this season. Michigan has dropped to No. 19 in the latest AP rankings following a loss to Michigan State last week.

Article continues below ...

TEAM LEADERSHIP: The Boilermakers are led by the sophomore duo of Eric Hunter Jr. and Trevion Williams. Hunter is averaging 10.9 points while Williams is putting up 9.5 points and 7.1 rebounds per contest. The Wolverines have been anchored by seniors Jon Teske and Zavier Simpson, who are scoring 14.4 and 11.4 per game, respectively.

FUELING THE OFFENSE: Simpson has made or assisted on 46 percent of all Michigan field goals over the last five games. The senior guard has accounted for 19 field goals and 46 assists in those games.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Boilermakers have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Wolverines. Michigan has 47 assists on 89 field goals (52.8 percent) across its past three outings while Purdue has assists on 50 of 81 field goals (61.7 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Purdue has posted an outstanding offensive rebound percentage of 35 percent, ranking the Boilermakers 29th nationally in that category. The offensive rebound percentage for Michigan stands at just 26.4 percent (ranked 251st).