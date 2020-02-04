Purdue faces tough test vs No. 17 Iowa

No. 17 Iowa (16-6, 7-4) vs. Purdue (12-10, 5-6)

Mackey Arena, West Lafayette, Indiana; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 17 Iowa presents a tough challenge for Purdue. Purdue has won three of its eight games against ranked opponents this season. Iowa beat Illinois by seven at home on Sunday.

SAVVY SENIORS: Iowa’s Luka Garza, Joe Wieskamp and Ryan Kriener have collectively accounted for 58 percent of the team’s scoring this season and have scored 64 percent of all Hawkeyes points over the last five games.LOVE FOR LUKA: Garza has connected on 38.2 percent of the 68 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 10 of 23 over the last five games. He’s also made 65 percent of his free throws this season.

FLOOR SPACING: Iowa’s Wieskamp has attempted 117 3-pointers and connected on 38.5 percent of them, and is 9 for 23 over the last five games.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Hawkeyes have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Boilermakers. Purdue has an assist on 37 of 74 field goals (50 percent) over its past three outings while Iowa has assists on 44 of 70 field goals (62.9 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Iowa offense has scored 78.9 points per game, the 26th-highest figure in Division I. Purdue has only averaged 67.2 points per game, which ranks 256th nationally.