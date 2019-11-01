Providence welcomes Sacred Heart in 2019-20 opener

Sacred Heart (0-0) vs. Providence (0-0)

Dunkin’ Donuts Center, Providence, Rhode Island; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Providence begins its 2019-20 campaign by hosting the Sacred Heart Pioneers. Sacred Heart went 15-17 last year and finished fourth in the NEC, while Providence ended up 18-16 and finished eighth in the Big East.

DID YOU KNOW: Providence limited its 14 non-conference opponents to an average of just 68.6 points per game last season. The Friars offense scored 75 points per contest on their way to a 10-4 record against competition outside the Big East Conference. Sacred Heart went 3-9 against non-conference schools in 2018-19.