Providence looks to knock off No. 9 Nova

No. 9 Villanova (15-3, 5-1) vs. Providence (11-9, 4-3)

Dunkin’ Donuts Center, Providence, Rhode Island; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 9 Villanova looks to give Providence its 10th straight loss to ranked opponents. Providence’s last win vs a ranked opponent came against the then-No. 3 Xavier Musketeers 75-72 on March 9, 2018. Villanova has won its last four games against conference opponents.

Article continues below ...

STEPPING UP: Alpha Diallo has averaged 14 points and 8.3 rebounds to lead the charge for the Friars. David Duke has paired with Diallo and is putting up 12.8 points and 4.3 rebounds per game. The Wildcats have been led by Saddiq Bey, who is averaging 15 points and 5.1 rebounds.

CREATING OFFENSE: Collin Gillespie has accounted for 40 percent of all Villanova field goals over the last three games. The junior guard has 13 field goals and 14 assists in those games.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Wildcats have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Friars. Providence has 30 assists on 69 field goals (43.5 percent) over its past three outings while Villanova has assists on 42 of 67 field goals (62.7 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Providence is ranked first among Big East teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 34.2 percent. The Friars have averaged 13.9 offensive boards per game and 17.7 per game over their last three games.