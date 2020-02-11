Providence looks to extend streak vs St. John’s

Providence (13-11, 6-5) vs. St. John’s (13-11, 2-9)

Carnesecca Arena, Jamaica, New York; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Providence looks for its seventh straight win in the head-to-head series over St. John’s. Providence has won by an average of 13 points in its last six wins over the Red Storm. St. John’s’ last win in the series came on Jan. 25, 2017, a 91-86 win.

LEADING THE WAY: St. John’s’ LJ Figueroa has averaged 14.7 points, 4.7 rebounds and two steals while Rasheem Dunn has put up 10.9 points. For the Friars, Alpha Diallo has averaged 12.9 points and 7.7 rebounds while David Duke has put up 12.5 points and 4.5 rebounds.ACCURATE ALPHA: Diallo has connected on 25 percent of the 80 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 2 for 9 over his last three games. He’s also converted 57.9 percent of his free throws this season.

WINLESS WHEN: The Friars are 0-6 when they score 61 points or fewer and 13-5 when they exceed 61 points. The Red Storm are 0-8 when they fail to score more than 68 points and 13-3 on the season, otherwise.

STREAK STATS: St. John’s has scored 70 points per game and allowed 78 over a three-game home losing streak.

DID YOU KNOW: St. John’s is rated first in the Big East with an average of 74 possessions per game.