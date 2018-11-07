Providence knocks down 13 3-pointers, beats Siena 77-67

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Freshman AJ Reeves scored 29 points, making seven 3-pointers, and Alpha Diallo added 16 points with 11 assists as Providence defeated Siena 77-67 in a season opener Tuesday night.

Reeves knocked down the most 3-pointers by a Providence player since 2012. With three minutes left in the first half, Reeves, Diallo and Isaiah Jackson were a combined 8 of 10 from distance as the Friars jumped out to a 50-34 lead by halftime. Jackson also finished with 16 points.

The teams combined for 25 3-pointers.

Freshman Sloan Seymour and Evan Fisher paced Siena with 15 and 11 points, respectively. The Saints outscored Providence 33-27 after halftime by burying 3s. At one stretch they were shooting 61.5 percent and came as close as seven points, 74-67, with just over three minutes remaining. Siena finished 12 for 28 from 3-point distance, doubling its makes from four to eight between halves.