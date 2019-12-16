Providence goes up against Florida

Providence (6-5) vs. Florida (6-3)

Barclays Center, Brooklyn, New York; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Florida faces Providence in a non-conference matchup. Providence beat Stony Brook by four at home on Saturday, while Florida is coming off of a 76-62 road loss on Dec. 7 to Butler.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: Florida’s Kerry Blackshear Jr. has averaged 13.3 points and 8.4 rebounds while Keyontae Johnson has put up 12.6 points and six rebounds. For the Friars, Alpha Diallo has averaged 13.5 points and 8.7 rebounds while David Duke has put up 13.5 points and 4.6 rebounds.ACCURATE ALPHA: Diallo has connected on 23.1 percent of the 39 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 2 of 6 over the last three games. He’s also converted 57.8 percent of his free throws this season.

PERFECT WHEN: Florida is a perfect 6-0 when it scores at least 66 points. The Gators are 0-3 when scoring any fewer than that.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Friars have recently created baskets via assists more often than the Gators. Florida has 24 assists on 73 field goals (32.9 percent) over its previous three contests while Providence has assists on 50 of 76 field goals (65.8 percent) during its past three games.

STIFLING DEFENSE: Providence has forced opponents into committing turnovers on 26 percent of all possessions, the highest rate among all Big East teams.