Providence faces Stony Brook

Stony Brook (7-4) vs. Providence (5-5)

Dunkin’ Donuts Center, Providence, Rhode Island; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Stony Brook and Providence look to bounce back from losses. Stony Brook came up short in a 71-63 game at Hofstra on Tuesday. Providence lost 75-61 to Rhode Island last week.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: Providence’s Alpha Diallo has averaged 13.2 points and 8.4 rebounds while David Duke has put up 12.8 points, 4.7 rebounds and four assists. For the Seawolves, Elijah Olaniyi has averaged 18.6 points and 5.5 rebounds while Andrew Garcia has put up 12.6 points and 6.5 rebounds.EFFICIENT ELIJAH: Olaniyi has connected on 41.9 percent of the 62 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 10 for 20 over his last three games. He’s also made 68.6 percent of his free throws this season.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Friars have recently created buckets via assists more often than the Seawolves. Providence has an assist on 43 of 71 field goals (60.6 percent) across its past three matchups while Stony Brook has assists on 42 of 74 field goals (56.8 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Providence defense has forced opponents into turnovers on an impressive 26 percent of all possessions, which is the 19th-highest rate in the country. The Stony Brook offense has turned the ball over on 21.1 percent of its possessions (ranked 270th among Division I teams).