Providence, DePaul meet in conference play

Providence (8-6, 1-0) vs. DePaul (12-2, 0-1)

Wintrust Arena, Chicago; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Providence visits DePaul in a Big East matchup. Providence won 76-60 over Georgetown on Tuesday, while DePaul fell to Seton Hall on Monday, 74-66.

SUPER SENIORS: Providence has relied heavily on its seniors. Alpha Diallo, David Duke, Luwane Pipkins, Emmitt Holt and Maliek White have combined to account for 69 percent of the team’s scoring this season and 76 percent of all Friars points over the last five games.

CREATING OFFENSE: Charlie Moore has either made or assisted on 44 percent of all DePaul field goals over the last three games. The junior guard has accounted for 16 field goals and 17 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Providence is 0-5 when scoring fewer than 65 points and 8-1 when scoring at least 65.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Friars have recently gotten buckets via assists more often than the Blue Demons. DePaul has 39 assists on 75 field goals (52 percent) over its previous three contests while Providence has assists on 41 of 69 field goals (59.4 percent) during its past three games.

TOUGH DEFENSE: DePaul has forced opponents into committing turnovers on 24.8 percent of all possessions, the highest rate among all Big East teams. Over their last five games, the Blue Demons have forced opponents into turnovers on 27.9 percent of all possessions.