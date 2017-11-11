Proctor, Fox combine for 50 points; High Point rolls 100-62 (Nov 10, 2017)

HIGH POINT, N.C. (AP) Jahaad Proctor and Andre Fox scored 28 and 22 points, respectively, as High Point broke away from William & Mary 100-66 in a season opener on Friday night, reaching 100 points against a Division I opponent for the first time in a decade.

Proctor and Fox were the first two to score 20 or more since 2015, and the Panthers shot 61 percent from the field (37-61). The 28 points was a career best for Proctor, a sophomore transfer in his first game for High Point. He was 9-of-14 shooting, made six of his seven 3-point tries and added six assists.

Brandonn Kamga scored 18 points with seven rebounds. Austin White and Jamal Wright each had three steals as the Panthers forced 15 turnovers.

Article continues below ...

Justin Pierce led William & Mary with 18 points, Nathan Knight added 15 and each grabbed seven rebounds.