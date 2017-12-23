Prochet provides winning points in Cornell’s 89-86 victory (Dec 23, 2017)

ITHACA, N.Y. (AP) Kahlil Dukes and Matt Scott, the nation’s leading scoring duo, combined for 49 points and Marvin Prochet scored Niagara’s final four points in an 89-86 victory over Cornell on Saturday.

Prochet, who had 19 points, 12 rebounds and four assists for his third double-double this season, made two free throws with 17 seconds left for an 87-83 lead. Cornell’s Matt Morgan sank a 3-pointer but Prochet added a bucket with 10 seconds left and Morgan’s final 3-point attempt rimmed out.

The Big Red (5-5) trailed by 11 after a Prochet 3-pointer with 6:40 left. But Stone Gettings scored 13 of Cornell’s next 15 points to get within 85-83.

Dukes and Scott, who came in averaging a combined 45.4 points per game, finished with 28 and 21, respectively. Scott had 11 rebounds to notch his fourth double-double this season for the Purple Eagles (7-6).

Morgan, with six 3-pointers, scored 33 points, one off his career high, and Gettings finished with a career-high 30 points with 11 rebounds, his first double-double this season.