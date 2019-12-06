Pritchard, No. 13 Oregon host Hawaii

Hawaii (6-2) vs. No. 13 Oregon (6-2)

Matthew Knight Arena, Eugene, Oregon; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two senior guards will be on display as Eddie Stansberry and Hawaii will battle Payton Pritchard and No. 13 Oregon. Stansberry has scored 26 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 19.6 over his last five games. Pritchard is averaging 18.4 points over the last five games.

SENIOR STUDS: Oregon’s Pritchard, Shakur Juiston and Anthony Mathis have combined to score 49 percent of the team’s points this season and have accounted for 44 percent of all Ducks scoring over the last five games.

KEY CONTRIBUTOR: Drew Buggs has had his hand in 47 percent of all Hawaii field goals over the last three games. The junior guard has 18 field goals and 18 assists in those games.

STREAK STATS: Oregon has won its last four home games, scoring an average of 80.5 points while giving up 61.3.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Rainbow Warriors have recently gotten buckets via assists more often than the Ducks. Oregon has an assist on 33 of 77 field goals (42.9 percent) across its past three outings while Hawaii has assists on 42 of 76 field goals (55.3 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Oregon has made 8.3 3-pointers per game this season, which is tops among Pac-12 teams.