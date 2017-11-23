Princeton uses 2nd-half spurt to beat Lafayette 60-46 (Nov 22, 2017)
PRINCETON, N.J. (AP) Devin Cannady scored 17 points with seven rebounds and Sebastian Much scored 10 and Princeton grabbed its first win of the season against winless Lafayette with a 60-46 win on Wednesday night.
The Leopards led 29-27 at halftime, but Much made a layup and two 3-pointers, Aaron Young hit a jumper and a 3, Richmond Aririguzoh had a free throw and Mike LeBlanc’s 3 turned Princeton (1-3) around from trailing 33-31 to leading 48-35 with 10:22 left to play. Lafayette (0-4) trailed by double figures the rest of the way.
Princeton shot 20 of 51 (39.2 percent) from the field but was aided by 10-of-28 shooting (35.7) from beyond the 3-point line. The Tigers owned a 37-24 rebounding edge with 10 coming on the offensive end.
Matt Klinewski and Justin Jaworski lead Lafayette with 13 each.