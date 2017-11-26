Princeton survives Fairleigh Dickinson rally with 83-76 win (Nov 26, 2017)

TEANECK, N.J. (AP) Devin Cannady scored 22 points and Myles Stephens scored 21 and the two combined to shoot 16 of 21 and Princeton held off Fairleigh Dickson’s rally with an 83-76 win on Sunday.

Jerome Desrosiers’ 3-point play with 12:06 left in the first half gave Princeton (2-3) a 23-6 lead on its way to a 49-27 halftime lead. Later, Amir Bell made a layup to extend the lead to 61-37 with 13:56 to play. But the Knights outscored Princeton 32-16 over the course of the next 11 minutes and trailed 77-69 on Darnell Edge’s 3-pointer with two minutes remaining.

Noah Morgan and Mike Holloway Jr., each made layups to reduce the lead to four, but Mike LeBlanc made all four of his free throws, Cannady made a pair from the line and the Knights scored just once in the final 30 seconds.

Jahlil Jenkins and Edge led Fairleigh Dickinson (3-3) with 16 points apiece, Holloway scored 15 and Darian Anderson had 12.