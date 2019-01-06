Princeton holds off Penn 68-65 in OT, wins Ivy League opener

PRINCETON, N.J. (AP) — Sebastian Much sank two free throws to put Princeton up 68-65 with 6.5 seconds left in overtime and, when Penn missed twice as the time ran out, the Tigers captured the Ivy League opener on Saturday.

Thanks to the quirks of scheduling, the teams meet again at the Palestra next Saturday.

Richmond Aririguzoh led Princeton (8-5, 1-0) with a career-high 20 points and Myles Stephens notched his sixth career double-double with 11 points and 16 rebounds.

Penn trailed by eight in the final five minutes of regulation before a Devon Goodman 3-pointer capped an 11-2 run and they lead at 62-61 inside the final minute. Much made the second of a two-shot foul to tie with 39 seconds left and Princeton missed a last-second jumper, leading to overtime.

AJ Brodeur led the Quakers (10-5, 0-1) with 18 points and a career-best 15 rebounds. Goodman added 15 points, and Bryce Washington and Antonio Woods scored 11 each.

It was injury-depleted Penn’s second-straight overtime loss, having fallen 76-74 to Monmouth on Monday.