Pridgett scores 29 to lead Montana past Weber State 83-80

OGDEN, Utah (AP) — Sayeed Pridgett had a career-high 29 points plus 16 rebounds and Montana won its eighth consecutive game, narrowly beating Weber State 83-80 on Thursday night.

Montana led 40-24 at halftime and the Grizzlies‘ lead was still double-digits with 5 minutes remaining. Weber State drew within 81-80 on a layup by Cody John with 14 seconds to go. The Wildcats fouled, sending Montana’s Kendal Manuel to the line and he made both free throws for the final margin. Weber State missed a couple of jump shots in the final few seconds.

Michael Oguine had 17 points and nine rebounds for Montana (18-6, 11-2 Big Sky Conference). Kendal Manuel added 16 points. Ahmaad Rorie had 13 points for the visitors.

Jerrick Harding had 30 points for the Wildcats (15-10, 9-5). Brekkott Chapman added 20 points and nine rebounds. John had 16 points.

The Grizzlies improved to 2-0 against the Wildcats for the season. Montana defeated Weber State 75-68 on Jan. 26.

Montana plays Idaho State on the road on Saturday. Weber State takes on Montana State at home on Saturday.