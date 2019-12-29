Pridgett scores 27 to lift Montana past N. Arizona 79-72

MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) — Sayeed Pridgett had 27 points and 10 rebounds as Montana beat Northern Arizona 79-72 on Saturday night.

Kendal Manuel had 16 points for Montana (5-7, 1-0 Big Sky Conference), which earned its fourth consecutive home victory. Derrick Carter-Hollinger added seven rebounds. Kyle Owens had seven rebounds for the home team.

After falling behind 34-28 at the half, Montana outscored Northern Arizona 51-38 in the second half to earn the victory. The Grizzlies‘ 51 points in the second half were a season best for the team.

Cameron Shelton had 17 points and nine rebounds for the Lumberjacks (6-4, 0-1). Ted McCree added 15 points. Luke Avdalovic had 13 points.

Montana takes on Sacramento State at home on Monday. Northern Arizona matches up against Montana State on the road on Monday.

