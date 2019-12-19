Preston, Ohio host Morehead St.

Morehead State (5-6) vs. Ohio (7-4)

Convocation Center, Athens, Ohio; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two guards will be on display as Jordan Walker and Morehead State will take on Jason Preston and Ohio. The senior Walker is averaging 13.2 points over the last five games. Preston, a sophomore, has scored 22 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 14.4 over his last five games.

SENIOR STUDS: Morehead State’s Walker, Justin Thomas and Djimon Henson have collectively accounted for 45 percent of the team’s scoring this season, including 49 percent of all Eagles points over the last five games.

SPARKING THE OFFENSE: Preston has been directly responsible for 51 percent of all Ohio field goals over the last five games. The sophomore guard has 24 field goals and 47 assists in those games.

PERFECT WHEN: Ohio is a perfect 6-0 when it turns the ball over 12 times or fewer. The Bobcats are 1-4 when they record more than 12 turnovers. The Morehead State defense has created 13.9 turnovers per game overall this year, but that figure has dropped to 11.4 per game over its last five.

STREAK STATS: Morehead State has lost its last five road games, scoring 58.6 points, while allowing 72.2 per game.

DID YOU KNOW: Morehead State has scored 61.8 points and allowed 72.6 points over its last five games. Ohio has averaged 77.6 points and given up just 63.6 over its last five.