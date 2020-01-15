Presbyterian puts streak on line vs Longwood

Presbyterian (6-10, 3-0) vs. Longwood (6-11, 1-3)

Willett Hall, Farmville, Virginia; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Presbyterian looks for its fifth straight win of the season as it takes on Longwood. Presbyterian is looking to extend its current four-game winning streak. Longwood lost 83-80 at Hampton in its most recent game.

Article continues below ...

VARYING EXPERIENCE: Longwood has been fueled by senior leadership this year while Presbyterian has relied on freshmen. Seniors Shabooty Phillips, Jaylon Wilson and JaShaun Smith have collectively scored 43 percent of Longwood’s points this season. On the other hand, freshmen Cory Hightower, Chris Martin and Michael Isler have collectively accounted for 43 percent of the team’s scoring this year.

STEPPING IT UP: The Blue Hose have scored 74.7 points per game and allowed 67 points per game in conference play so far. Those are both substantial improvements over the 58.8 points scored and 75.3 points given up per game to non-conference opponents.CLUTCH CORY: Hightower has connected on 21.4 percent of the 42 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 2 for 8 over the last three games. He’s also converted 64.6 percent of his free throws this season.

WINLESS WHEN: The Blue Hose are 0-9 when they score 64 points or fewer and 6-1 when they exceed 64 points. The Lancers are 0-9 when they fail to score more than 67 points and 6-2 on the season, otherwise.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Blue Hose have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Lancers. Longwood has 32 assists on 65 field goals (49.2 percent) across its past three contests while Presbyterian has assists on 41 of 71 field goals (57.7 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Presbyterian has scored 69.8 points while allowing 68.6 points over its last five games. Longwood has averaged 68.4 points and given up 76.2 over its last five.