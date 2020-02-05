Presbyterian looks to end streak vs Gardner-Webb

Gardner-Webb (8-13, 4-5) vs. Presbyterian (8-15, 5-5)

Ross E. Templeton P.E. Center, Clinton, South Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Gardner-Webb looks to extend Presbyterian’s conference losing streak to five games. Presbyterian’s last Big South win came against the Campbell Fighting Camels 85-79 on Jan. 20. Gardner-Webb fell 84-81 in overtime at home to Longwood in its last outing.

Article continues below ...

ARE YOU EXPERIENCED: Gardner-Webb has depended on senior leadership this year while Presbyterian has been fueled heavily by freshmen. For the Runnin’ Bulldogs, seniors Jose Perez, Eric Jamison Jr. and Jaheam Cornwall have scored 57 percent of the team’s points this season, including 60 percent of all Runnin’ Bulldogs points over their last five. On the other bench, freshmen Cory Hightower, Michael Isler and Zeb Graham have collectively scored 38 percent of Presbyterian’s points this season, including 43 percent of the team’s points over its last five games.

BIG SOUTH IMPROVEMENT: The Blue Hose have scored 72.5 points per game against Big South opponents so far, an improvement from the 58.8 per game they managed in non-conference play.

CREATING OFFENSE: Perez has either made or assisted on 40 percent of all Gardner-Webb field goals over the last three games. The sophomore guard has accounted for 15 field goals and 18 assists in those games.

WINNING WHEN: Gardner-Webb is a perfect 5-0 when it holds an opponent to 65 points or fewer. The Runnin’ Bulldogs are 3-13 when opponents score more than 65.

CLAMPING DOWN: Gardner-Webb’s defense has forced 12.9 turnovers per game this season, but is averaging 16.7 takeaways over its last three games.