Presbyterian goes up against Clemson

Presbyterian (0-0) vs. Clemson (0-1)

Littlejohn Coliseum, Clemson, South Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Presbyterian and Clemson look to bounce back from losses. Clemson lost 67-60 loss at home to Virginia Tech on Tuesday. Presbyterian went 20-16 last year and finished fifth in the Big South.

DID YOU KNOW: Clemson limited its 15 non-conference opponents to an average of just 65.9 points per game last season. The Tigers offense scored 73.9 points per matchup en route to an 11-4 record against non-ACC competition. Presbyterian went 7-8 against non-conference schools last season.