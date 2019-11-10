Presbyterian faces VMI

Presbyterian (0-1) vs. VMI (0-2)

Cameron Hall, Lexington, Virginia; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Presbyterian and VMI look to bounce back from losses.

SQUAD LEADERSHIP: .GIFTED GREG: Greg Parham has connected on 36.4 percent of the 11 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also made 100 percent of his foul shots this season.

LAST MEETING: The Presbyterian offense exploded for 103 points and the Blue Hose won by 33 over VMI when these two teams met a year ago.

DID YOU KNOW: Presbyterian went 7-8 against non-conference programs last season. In those 15 games, the Blue Hose gave up 76.2 points per game while scoring 74.7 per matchup. VMI went 3-6 in non-conference play, averaging 70.9 points and allowing 81.8 per game in the process.