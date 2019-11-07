Prairie View takes on UCF

Prairie View (1-0) vs. Central Florida (0-0)

CFE Federal Credit Union Arena, Orlando, Florida; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Prairie View visits Central Florida in an early season matchup. Prairie View easily beat Jarvis Christian by 38 at home on Tuesday. Central Florida went 24-9 last year and finished third in the AAC.

DID YOU KNOW: Central Florida held its 14 non-conference opponents to an average of just 63.6 points per game last season. The Knights offense put up 76.1 points per matchup en route to an 11-3 record against non-AAC competition. Prairie View went 1-12 against non-conference teams last season.