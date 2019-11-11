Prairie View goes up against Texas State

Prairie View (1-1) vs. Texas State (1-1)

Strahan Coliseum, San Marcos, Texas; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Prairie View and Texas State look to bounce back from losses. Prairie View fell short in a 73-69 game at Central Florida in its last outing. Texas State lost 78-71 to Air Force in its most recent game.

SQUAD LEADERSHIP: Texas State’s Nijal Pearson has averaged 16.5 points while Eric Terry has put up 12.5 points and six rebounds. For the Panthers, Chance Ellis has averaged 21 points while Gerard Andrus has put up 14 points and four rebounds.EFFICIENT ELLIS: Ellis has connected on 61.1 percent of the 18 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also converted 100 percent of his foul shots this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Prairie View is rated second among SWAC teams with an average of 84.5 points per game.