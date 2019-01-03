Prairie View beats Huston-Tillotson 81-65 in home opener

PRAIRIE VIEW, Texas (AP) — Gerard Andrus had 22 points, on 10-of-13 shooting, and nine rebounds and Prairie View beat NAIA-member Huston-Tillotson 81-65 on Wednesday to end an 11-game losing streak.

It was PVAMU’s home opener. All 13 of PVAMU’s nonconference opponents, which included Baylor and Georgia Tech, had a .500 record or better at the end of December — with a combined mark of 113-54 (.677).

Gary Blackston added 18 points, seven rebounds and five assists for Prairie View (2-11), which beat Santa Clara in its season opener. Darius Williams added 15 points and Dennis Jones dished out six assists with three steals. Prairie View had 22 assists on 33 field goals.

Alex Doche had 18 points and 10 rebounds for the Rams. Keith Broome added 14 points and Christian Wilson, averaging 21.8 points per game, finished with four points. Huston-Tillotson shot 51 percent overall but turned it over 28 times.