Prairie View A&M beats Alcorn St. 87-71 in SWAC quarterfinal

PRAIRIE VIEW, Texas (AP) Gary Blackston scored 21 points, JD Wallace had 16 points and 11 rebounds and Prairie View A&M beat Alcorn State 87-71 on Tuesday night in a Southwestern Conference quarterfinal.

The second-seeded Panthers (15-17) will face No. 3 seed Texas Southern (13-19) in a Friday semifinal.

Troy Thompson added 18 points, Dennis Jones had 16 and Zachary Hamilton chipped in 12 as all five starters scored in double figures for Prairie View A&M. The Panthers shot 33 of 65 overall (51 percent) and Thompson made five of their eight 3-pointers.

Troymain Crosby had 17 points and 11 rebounds to lead seventh-seeded Alcorn State (11-21). Maurice Howard and Dante Sterling added 15 points apiece. The Braves shot 49 percent overall but missed 11 3-pointers and nine free throws, and committed 17 turnovers.

The Panthers used a 17-8 surge to stretch their lead to 70-58 with 6:32 left and cruised from there. Thompson scored seven points during the spurt.