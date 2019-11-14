Portley’s trey lifts Fordham past Fairleigh Dickinson, 53-50

NEW YORK (AP) — Antwon Portley hit a 3-pointer with 16 seconds left and added a free throw seconds later to lift Fordham to a 53-50 win over Fairleigh Dickinson in a nonconference game Wednesday night.

The Rams held a 27-24 lead at intermission and nursed it through more than 19 minutes in the second half. Kaleb Bishop got to the basket for a layup with :38 left to put the Knights in front for the first time they held a 21-20 advantage with two minutes left in the first half.

Onyi Eyisi scored 13 points and grabbed a half dozen rebounds to lead Fordham (2-0). Chuba Ohams added 11 points and Portley contributed nine points, 10 rebounds and four assists.

Bishop had 15 points and seven boards to lead Fairleigh Dickinson (1-2). Elyjah Williams contributed 11 points.