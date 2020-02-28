Portland St. looks to sweep Weber State

Portland State (15-14, 9-8) vs. Weber State (11-16, 7-9)

Dee Events Center, Ogden, Utah; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Portland State goes for the season sweep over Weber State after winning the previous matchup in Portland. The teams last played each other on Jan. 20, when the Vikings shot 48.7 percent from the field and went 5 for 11 from 3-point territory en route to the 92-76 victory.

STEPPING UP: Weber State’s Jerrick Harding has averaged 21.6 points while Cody John has put up 14.2 points. For the Vikings, Holland Woods has averaged 17.6 points, 5.1 assists and two steals while Matt Hauser has put up 14.4 points and 4.1 rebounds.HOT HOLLAND: Woods has connected on 30.8 percent of the 146 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 5 of 15 over the last three games. He’s also made 84.8 percent of his foul shots this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Weber State is 0-13 this year when it scores 68 points or fewer and 11-3 when it scores at least 69.

PERFECT WHEN: Portland State is a perfect 6-0 when the team records at least 19 offensive rebounds. The Vikings are 9-14 this season when they fail to reach that mark.

DID YOU KNOW: Portland State has posted an excellent offensive rebound percentage of 36.9 percent, ranking the Vikings fifth nationally in that category. The offensive rebound percentage for Weber State sits at just 21.5 percent (ranked 336th).