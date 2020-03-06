Portland St. looks for home win vs Sac State

Sacramento State (15-13, 8-11) vs. Portland State (17-14, 11-8)

The Viking Pavilion, Portland, Oregon; Saturday, 10:05 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Portland State looks for its fourth straight win over Sacramento State at The Viking Pavilion. The last victory for the Hornets at Portland State was a 73-60 win on Feb. 28, 2015.

TEAM LEADERS: Portland State’s Holland Woods has averaged 17.5 points, 5.2 assists and two steals while Matt Hauser has put up 14.5 points and 4.1 rebounds. For the Hornets, Joshua Patton has averaged 13.1 points and 5.6 rebounds while Bryce Fowler has put up 9.4 points and 4.2 rebounds.HOT HOLLAND: Woods has connected on 30.3 percent of the 155 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 7 for 24 over the last five games. He’s also made 84.5 percent of his free throws this season.

UNBEATEN WHEN: Portland State is a perfect 6-0 when the team records at least 19 offensive rebounds. The Vikings are 11-14 this season when they fail to reach that mark.

THREAT FROM DISTANCE: Sacramento State’s Fowler has attempted 58 3-pointers and connected on 25.9 percent of them, and is 4 for 9 over the last three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The sturdy Sacramento State defense has held opponents to just 59.3 points per game, the fourth-lowest in Division I. Portland State has allowed an average of 75.5 points through 31 games (ranked 274th, nationally).