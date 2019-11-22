Portland St. goes up against San Jose St.

Portland State (1-3) vs. San Jose State (3-2)

Provident Credit Union Event Center, San Jose, California; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Portland State faces San Jose State in an early season matchup. Each team last saw action this past Wednesday. San Jose State beat Grambling State by seven points, while Portland State came up short in an 82-75 game to Portland.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: San Jose State’s Seneca Knight has averaged 11.8 points and 6.6 rebounds while Craig LeCesne has put up 11.4 points and five rebounds. For the Vikings, Holland Woods has averaged 18.3 points, 4.3 assists and 2.8 steals while Matt Hauser has put up 15 points and 5.3 rebounds.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Woods has made or assisted on 40 percent of all Portland State field goals over the last three games. The sophomore guard has accounted for 18 field goals and 12 assists in those games.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Spartans have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Vikings. San Jose State has an assist on 45 of 73 field goals (61.6 percent) across its past three outings while Portland State has assists on 28 of 75 field goals (37.3 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Portland State has attempted the sixth-most free throws in all of Division I. The Vikings have averaged 28.3 free throws per game.