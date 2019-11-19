Portland squares up against Portland St.

Portland (3-1) vs. Portland State (1-2)

The Viking Pavilion, Portland, Oregon; Wednesday, 10:05 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Portland faces Portland State in an early season matchup. Portland beat Maine by nine at home on Saturday, while Portland State is coming off of an 83-75 loss on the road on Friday against Hawaii.

TEAM LEADERS: This will be a homecoming game for Portland junior Malcolm Porter, who has averaged 8.8 points and four rebounds this season. Isaiah White and JoJo Walker have helped lead the way with Porter, as White has averaged 13.5 points while J. Walker has put up 13.8 points per game. The Vikings have been led by Holland Woods and Matt Hauser, who have combined to score 34.3 points per contest.INTRIGUING ISAIAH: White has connected on 40 percent of the 20 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 7 for 17 over the last three games. He’s also converted 88.9 percent of his foul shots this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Portland State has attempted the seventh-most free throws in all of Division I. The Vikings have averaged 29 free throws per game.