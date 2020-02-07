Portland, San Diego look to end streaks

Portland (9-16, 1-9) vs. San Diego (8-17, 1-9)

Jenny Craig Pavilion, San Diego; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: San Diego looks to extend Portland’s conference losing streak to nine games. Portland’s last WCC win came against the San Francisco Dons 76-65 on Jan. 4. San Diego lost 66-60 to Saint Mary’s in its most recent game.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Braun Hartfield has put up 13.9 points and 5.9 rebounds to lead the way for the Toreros. Complementing Hartfield is Joey Calcaterra, who is putting up 11.4 points per game. The Pilots have been led by Isaiah White, who is averaging 12.2 points.INTRIGUING ISAIAH: White has connected on 35.5 percent of the 107 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 5 for 13 over the last three games. He’s also converted 76.5 percent of his free throws this season.

WINLESS WHEN: The Pilots are 0-8 when they score 64 points or fewer and 9-8 when they exceed 64 points. The Toreros are 0-10 when allowing 70 or more points and 8-7 when holding opponents below 70.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: Portland is a perfect 5-0 when it holds an opponent to 60 points or fewer. The Pilots are 4-16 when opponents score more than 60.

DID YOU KNOW: Portland has scored 62.6 points while allowing 82.6 points over its last five games. San Diego has managed 58.2 points and given up 66.6 over its last five.