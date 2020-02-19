Portland looks to end streak vs Pepperdine

Pepperdine (14-13, 7-6) vs. Portland (9-18, 1-11)

Earle A. Chiles Center, Portland, Oregon; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Pepperdine looks to extend Portland’s conference losing streak to 11 games. Portland’s last WCC win came against the San Francisco Dons 76-65 on Jan. 4. Pepperdine fell 89-77 at home to Gonzaga on Saturday.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: The electric Colbey Ross is averaging 19.9 points, 4.1 rebounds and 7.3 assists to lead the charge for the Waves. Kameron Edwards is also a key contributor, producing 16.7 points and 6.7 rebounds per game. The Pilots have been led by Isaiah White, who is averaging 12.3 points.

CREATING OFFENSE: Ross has accounted for 52 percent of all Pepperdine field goals over the last three games. The junior guard has 27 field goals and 19 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Portland is 0-9 this year when it scores 64 points or fewer and 9-9 when it scores at least 65.

PERFECT WHEN: The Pilots are 5-0 when they hold opposing teams to 60 points or fewer and 4-18 when opponents exceed 60 points. The Waves are 6-0 when they hold opponents to a field goal percentage of 42.2 percent or worse, and 8-13 when opponents exceed that percentage.

DID YOU KNOW: Pepperdine has attempted the second-most free throws among all WCC teams. The Waves have averaged 20.3 free throws per game.