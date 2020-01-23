Pope, BCU visit NC A&T

Bethune-Cookman (9-10, 3-2) vs. NC A&T (8-12, 4-1)

Corbett Sports Center, Greensboro, North Carolina; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two senior forwards will be on display as Cletrell Pope and Bethune-Cookman will take on Ronald Jackson and NC A&T. Pope is averaging 18.6 points over the last five games. R. Jackson has scored 20 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 16.8 over his last five games.

VETERAN PRESENCE: Senior leadership has been on display for both teams this year. R. Jackson, Andre Jackson and Devin Haygood have collectively scored 43 percent of NC A&T’s points this season and 45 percent of the team’s points over its last five games. For Bethune-Cookman, .

MEAC IMPROVEMENT: The Aggies have scored 87.4 points per game across five conference games, an improvement from the 58.1 per game they put up against non-conference foes.

KEY FACILITATOR: Kameron Langley has either made or assisted on 48 percent of all NC A&T field goals over the last three games. The junior guard has accounted for 12 field goals and 30 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Bethune-Cookman is 0-6 when scoring fewer than 65 points and 9-4 when scoring at least 65.

STREAK SCORING: NC A&T has won its last three home games, scoring an average of 90.7 points while giving up 64.

DID YOU KNOW: NC A&T gets to the line more often than any other MEAC team. The Aggies have averaged 22.7 foul shots per game this season, including 31 per game against conference foes.