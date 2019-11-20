Pitt plays host to UAPB

Arkansas-Pine Bluff (0-4) vs. Pittsburgh (3-2)

Petersen Events Center, Pittsburgh; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Pittsburgh goes up against Arkansas-Pine Bluff in an early season matchup. Pittsburgh won at home over Monmouth 63-50 on Monday, while Arkansas-Pine Bluff fell 62-51 at Kansas State on Tuesday.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Trey McGowens has averaged 14.8 points and six rebounds to lead the charge for the Panthers. Xavier Johnson is also a big facilitator, producing 9.8 points, 4.2 rebounds and five assists per game. The Golden Lions are led by Dequan Morris, who is averaging 7.5 points, five rebounds and two steals.

KEY CONTRIBUTOR: Johnson has either made or assisted on 51 percent of all Pittsburgh field goals over the last three games. Johnson has eight field goals and 21 assists in those games.

STREAK STATS: Arkansas-Pine Bluff has scored 51.5 points per game and allowed 77.3 over its four-game road losing streak.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Panthers have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Golden Lions. Pittsburgh has 34 assists on 57 field goals (59.6 percent) over its past three contests while Arkansas-Pine Bluff has assists on 28 of 67 field goals (41.8 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Pittsburgh gets to the line more often than any other ACC team. The Panthers have averaged 26.6 foul shots per game this season.