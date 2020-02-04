Pitt, ND meet in conference play

Pittsburgh (14-8, 5-6) vs. Notre Dame (13-8, 4-6)

Purcell Pavilion at the Joyce Center, Notre Dame, Indiana; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Notre Dame plays host to Pittsburgh in an ACC matchup. Both teams earned home victories this past weekend. Notre Dame earned an 80-72 win over Georgia Tech on Saturday, while Pittsburgh won 62-57 over Miami on Sunday.

SUPER SENIORS: Notre Dame has relied heavily on its seniors this year. John Mooney, T.J. Gibbs, Prentiss Hubb and Juwan Durham have collectively accounted for 65 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 67 percent of all Fighting Irish points over the last five games.

CREATING OFFENSE: Xavier Johnson has either made or assisted on 43 percent of all Pittsburgh field goals over the last five games. The sophomore guard has 19 field goals and 32 assists in those games.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: The Fighting Irish are 7-0 when holding opponents to 40 percent or worse from the field, and 6-8 when opponents shoot better than that. The Panthers are 6-0 when the team records at least nine steals and 8-8 when falling short of that total.

COLD SPELL: Pittsburgh has lost its last three road games, scoring 62 points, while allowing 71.3 per game.

DID YOU KNOW: The disruptive Pittsburgh defense has forced opponents to turn the ball over on 23.7 percent of all possessions, the 24th-best rate in the nation. Notre Dame has a forced-turnover percentage of only 17.7 percent through 21 games (ranking the Fighting Irish 287th among Division I teams).