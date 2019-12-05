Pitt looks to knock off No. 1 Louisville

Pittsburgh (7-2, 1-0) vs. No. 1 Louisville (8-0, 1-0)

KFC Yum! Center, Louisville, Kentucky; Friday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 1 Louisville looks to give Pittsburgh its fifth straight loss against ranked opponents. Pittsburgh’s last win vs a ranked opponent came against the then-No. 11 Florida State Seminoles 75-62 on Jan. 14. Louisville is coming off a 58-43 win over Michigan in its most recent game.

SAVVY SENIORS: Louisville has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Jordan Nwora, Dwayne Sutton, Steven Enoch and Ryan McMahon have collectively accounted for 68 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 69 percent of all Cardinals points over the last five games.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Xavier Johnson has made or assisted on 47 percent of all Pittsburgh field goals over the last five games. Johnson has accounted for 27 field goals and 31 assists in those games.

STREAK STATS: Louisville has won its last six home games, scoring an average of 78.7 points while giving up 57.3.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Panthers have recently converted baskets via assists more often than the Cards. Louisville has 29 assists on 71 field goals (40.8 percent) across its past three games while Pittsburgh has assists on 34 of 78 field goals (43.6 percent) during its past three games.

STINGY DEFENSE: Louisville has held opposing teams to 35 percent shooting from the field this year, the lowest percentage among all Division I teams. Over their last five games, the Cardinals have held opposing shooters to 34 percent.