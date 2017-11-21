Pineiro’s 20 points lift San Diego past Little Rock 66-52 (Nov 20, 2017)

SAN DIEGO (AP) Isaiah Pineiro had 20 points, 7 rebounds, four assists, four steals and two blocks and San Diego defeated Arkansas-Little Rock 66-52 on Monday night despite going almost nine minutes without a field goal late in the second half.

Pineiro’s jumper at 10:47 of the second half put the Toreros (4-0), who made 9 of 11 field goals after halftime, ahead 54-34. They missed their next four shots and had four turnovers but made 5 of 6 free throws before until Pineiro scored again at the 1:59 mark.

The Trojans (0-4) only shaved the deficit to 12 while the Toreros were cold. The Toreros finished 12 of 18 in the second half.

Isaiah Wright added 12 points, going 3 for 3 from 3-point range, with seven rebounds and five assists San Diego, which is 4-0 for only the third time in 39 seasons. Cameron Neubauer also had three 3s and scored 11.

The Toreros hit seven of their 10 3-pointerrs in the first half to take a 28-18 lead as the Trojans were just 6 of 21, missing all nine of their shots from distance.

Cameron Corcoran had all three of Little Rock’s 3s and scored 11 points.