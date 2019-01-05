Phiri, Powell lead LaSalle over UMass 69-60 in A-10 opener

AMHERST, Mass. (AP) — Saul Phiri scored 20 points, Pookie Powell added 17 points and LaSalle defeated Massachusetts 69-60 in an Atlantic 10 Conference opener on Saturday.

Jack Clark’s two free throws for a 3-point lead with 1:39 remaining started a stretch in which LaSalle scored its last 16 points at the foul line. Powell made 8 of 10 in the final minute and Phiri made the last six, cashing in on a technical foul with 12 seconds left. LaSalle, which was 2 for 3 from the line in the first 38 minutes, finished 18 of 21. UMass made 15 of 19 free throws.

Luwane Pipkins led UMass (7-7) with 15 points and seven rebounds, Keon Clergeot had 13 points, and Carl Pierre and Jonathan Laurent scored 10 apiece.

The Minutemen led 29-27 at halftime and were up 51-49 with 3:36 remaining before a 3-pointer by David Beatty put the Explorers up for good, 52-51 with 3:12 to go.