Perry scores 20 to lift Stetson over North Alabama 75-64

DELAND, Fla. (AP) — Rob Perry had 20 points as Stetson beat North Alabama 75-64 on Thursday night.

Perry made 12 of 13 from the free-throw line.

Christiaan Jones had 18 points for Stetson (14-12, 8-3 Atlantic Sun Conference). Joel Kabimba added 16 points and eight rebounds. Mahamadou Diawara had 10 points and three assists.

Christian Agnew had 16 points for the Lions (10-15, 5-7), whose losing streak reached four games. Emanuel Littles added 12 points and seven rebounds.

The Hatters improve to 2-0 against the Lions on the season. Stetson defeated North Alabama 54-49 on Jan. 16. Stetson takes on Kennesaw State at home on Saturday. North Alabama plays North Florida on the road on Saturday.