Perez, Gardner-Webb visit UNC-Asheville

Gardner-Webb (7-12, 3-4) vs. UNC-Asheville (9-10, 3-5)

Kimmel Arena, Asheville, North Carolina; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two sophomore guards will be on display as Jose Perez and Gardner-Webb will take on LJ Thorpe and UNC-Asheville. Perez has scored 21 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 19.8 over his last five games. Thorpe is averaging 18.4 points over the last five games.

SUPER SENIORS: Gardner-Webb’s Perez, Eric Jamison Jr. and Jaheam Cornwall have collectively accounted for 58 percent of the team’s scoring this season and have scored 63 percent of all Runnin’ Bulldogs points over the last five games.

CLAMPING DOWN: The Bulldogs have given up just 72.6 points per game to conference opponents thus far, an improvement from the 79 per game they allowed to non-conference competition.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Perez has accounted for 41 percent of all Gardner-Webb field goals over the last five games. The sophomore guard has 29 field goals and 27 assists in those games.

YET TO WIN: The Bulldogs are 0-5 when they score 66 points or fewer and 9-5 when they exceed 66 points. The Runnin’ Bulldogs are 0-8 when they fail to score more than 64 points and 7-4 on the season, otherwise.

WINNING WHEN: UNC-Asheville is a perfect 5-0 when the team records at least 12 offensive rebounds. The Bulldogs are 4-10 this season when they fail to reach that mark.

DID YOU KNOW: The UNC-Asheville offense has recorded a turnover on only 16.3 percent of its possessions, which is the 24th-lowest rate in the country. The Gardner-Webb defense has forced opposing teams to turn the ball over on just 18.1 percent of all possessions (ranked 271st among Division I teams).