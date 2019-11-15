Pepperdine visits ACU

Pepperdine (2-1) vs. Abilene Christian (1-1)

Moody Coliseum, Abilene, Texas; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Abilene Christian squares off against Pepperdine in an early season matchup. Pepperdine beat Cal State Northridge by 12 on Tuesday. Abilene Christian lost 86-83 in overtime to Drexel on Sunday.

LEADING THE WAY: Abilene Christian’s Payten Ricks has averaged 18.5 points and three steals while Clay Gayman has put up 17.5 points. For the Waves, Kessler Edwards has averaged 18.7 points and 8.3 rebounds while Colbey Ross has put up 15.3 points and nine assists.

SPARKING THE OFFENSE: Ross has made or assisted on 49 percent of all Pepperdine field goals over the last three games. The sophomore guard has accounted for 13 field goals and 27 assists in those games.

TOUGH DEFENSE: Abilene Christian has forced opponents into committing turnovers on 33.8 percent of all possessions this year, the second-highest rate among all Division I teams.